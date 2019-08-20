Cyber security firms join forces

SecuLore Solutions of Odenton and Phishgoggles Security Awareness Service of Millersville have partnered to provide a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity services for 9-1-1.

The agreement marries SecuLore’s technology and public safety expertise with Phishgoggles’ comprehensive phishing and educational service to protect crucial public safety infrastructure.

SecuLore’s services and proprietary hardware have helped protect and remediate public safety networks across 13 states.

Phishgoggles’ comprehensive phishing simulation and security awareness services have proven effective at reducing employees’ susceptibility to online cyberthreats. Together, the two companies will help protect the emergency services that protect the public.

The sales partnership aims to increase awareness of online scams, provide public safety with key cyberdefense techniques and teach them what to do when an attack does occur.

Phishgoggles’ year-round micro-learning model makes security awareness embedded, instinctual and second nature. This, paired with SecuLore’s cybersecurity monitoring (Paladin), vulnerability assessments (CyberBenchmarks), and on-site training, strengthens the cyber protections of the U.S. emergency number: 9-1-1.

During the past two years, SecuLore has recorded 375 publicly-reported cyberattacks impacting 9-1-1 and local governments. The frequency and severity of these attacks have been steadily increasing every month for the past three years.