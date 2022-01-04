Cyber firm leases 9K square feet in Maple Lawn

ANALYGENCE, a cybersecurity and consulting firm founded in 2010, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, for 9,054 square feet of space within 8115 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a four-story, 130,629-square-foot Class A office building at Maple Lawn. It plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Columbia Gateway Business Park next spring.

ANALYGENCE provides intelligence analysis and cybersecurity solutions to branches of the United States military and government as well as private sector companies in need of complex cyber threats and support services. The company offers a full range of information technology services, advanced cyber training, and cyber threat detections and vulnerability analysis. With this lease, 8115 Maple Lawn Boulevard is now 94 percent occupied.

“It was extremely important to select a new location that our employees would embrace because they are the most valuable component of the company,” said Lonnie Parker, Jr., founder and CEO of ANALYGENCE. “Not only did we accomplish that goal, but we believe the community of Maple Lawn provides a competitive advantage during the recruitment process for new team members. The space at 8115 Maple Lawn provides us with room to grow, with the possibility of additional expansion space in the building. Our staff will now have the opportunity to spread out a bit and enjoy the walkable amenities and stress-relieving outdoor spaces that Maple Lawn has to offer.”