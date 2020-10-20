CTC names Barry, Adler Managing Partners

The Columbia Treatment Center (CTC), a leading provider of clinical support for adults and adolescents struggling with substance use and mental health, and noted resource for the legal community in evaluating such issues, announced today that it has added Robert “Bob” Barry, Jr. and Steven Adler as managing partners and members of the company’s board.

The former Columbia Addictions Center, which emerged under its new name last year, said both the rebrand and executive appointments will position the company to broaden its services and expand the footprint over which it delivers them.

The company’s new name clears a path for adding new services as treatment approaches evolve.

“Our name change is consistent with current standards in both philosophy and terminology regarding substance use and mental health,” said Program Administrator and Clinical Supervisor Eileen Dewey. “It is a direct response to the evolution we have seen where addressing substance use and mental health issues requires more of an all-encompassing approach.”

Adler is the founder of Steven H. Adler Big & Tall Men’s Apparel, in Timonium, and is known for his work in reviving Historic Savage Mill.