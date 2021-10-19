Cruz to head Arundel Commission on the Opportunity Gap

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent George Arlotto announced the appointment of Peggy Cruz as chair of the Joint Commission on the Opportunity Gap.

Cruz is the current Anne Arundel County Department of Health Bureau of School Health and Support Program Supervisor for the Old Mill/Northeast Clusters. In this position, she works to support the health room staff in implementing comprehensive health care services for students. She has been with the Anne Arundel County School Health program since August 2018, when she was assigned as the School Health Nurse for Germantown Elementary School and West Annapolis Elementary School.

In February 2020, Cruz was promoted to Community Health Nurse Supervisor for the Chesapeake/North County Cluster. In March, 2020, as part of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s COVID-19 response, Cruz was reassigned and served as an assistant for the Public Information Office. She later was assigned to the Field Assistance Team, which provided support and resources to vulnerable populations including congregate housing, detention centers and shelters. She also managed the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Maryland Live! Casino as part of her emergency response duties.

Additional information about the Joint Commission on the Opportunity Gap, including the meeting schedule, can be accessed at aacounty.org/jcog .