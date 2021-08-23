Crooked Crab Brewing doubles space in Odenton

Three years after signing its first lease in Odenton, Crooked Crab Brewing Co. founders Earl Holman, Alex Josephs and Dan Messeca have signed a new lease that more than doubles its initial 6,100 square feet of space in a warehouse/industrial building in the Telegraph Commerce Center at 8251 Telegraph Road.

Lee & Associates | Maryland has brokered a lease for an additional 8,580 square feet of space at the single-story building, bringing the total square footage of the space to 14,680 square feet.

is recognized for its diverse line of beers that includes Crooked Cream Ale, Haze for Days New England Pale Ale, Furious George Hefeweizen, High Joltage Coffee Stout, I Fought the Claw IPA and Galactic Crablord Double IPA. The beers feature flavor profiles that range from refreshing, session-able pale ales to rich, complex, barrel-aged stouts. Crooked Crab was founded in 2018.

“We are currently operating at our maximum capacity, and the primary purpose of this expansion is to increase our production output, which we expect will slowly ramp up to the range of 5000 barrels annually,” said Dan Messeca. “First and foremost, the ability to produce more beer will enable us to more effectively supply our existing wholesale accounts, as well as supply products to new bars and restaurants.”