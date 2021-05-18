Crofton moves closer to securing ‘Front Yard’ purchase

The Crofton Civic Association (CCA) has moved one vital step closer to realizing its desire to purchase the nearly 7-acre parcel, formerly known as the “Enclave” site, of land along Route 3 North when the County Council introduced legislation enabling the deal.

Residents of the Crofton Special Community Benefit District (CSCBD) voted overwhelmingly last fall to pursue the land’s purchase to save it from unwanted development. Since, the CCA has secured a financing commitment for the $2.6 million purchase that will be added to CSCBD taxpayers’ bills over the next 15 years. The Anne Arundel County Council is expected to vote on the legislation in early June.

“Though it isn’t a done deal yet”, said CCA Board President Martin Simon, “we are making significant progress. Since 87 percent of voters in Crofton supported this purchase of our ‘front yard,’ we are working hard to make it happen. There is such little remaining green space along the Route 3 Corridor, it would be a shame not to preserve this land.”