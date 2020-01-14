Craft beverages join Howard County restaurant weeks

Visit Howard County is kicking off its semi-annual Restaurant Weeks promotion with the addition of Craft Beverages. Over thirty businesses will be participating January 20 – February 2, 2020.

Restaurants, breweries, and distilleries across Howard County will be serving up fresh and unique food and beverages. Participating locations will offer fixed-price menus and specialty local craft beverages.

“Howard County Restaurant Weeks are the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and try some of the incredible restaurants, breweries and distilleries across Howard County,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “There are more than 16,500 people working in the hospitality industry in our County, and it’s an integral part of our growing economy. I encourage residents and visitors to take the time to try something new or visit an old favorite, with more than 30 establishments participating, there is something for everyone.”

Photo courtesy of Visit Howard County.