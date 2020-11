CQI Associates, partner of the Central Maryland Chamber’s (CMC) Energy Co-op Program, has announced the expansion of the program to also include propane and heating oil.

As a chamber member benefit, the program provides savings for a member’s home or business, as well as for their family, employees, and their families with no enrollment fee.

For more information contact Joe Tabeling at 443-472-3870 or joe@cqiassociates.com.