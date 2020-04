Mayor Craig A. Moe is asking for feedback from Laurel’s businesses to help the Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) track the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the business community.

Answers to this survey will only be used internally by the City of Laurel and will not be released to the public. The survey is 10 questions and should take about 10 minutes to complete. It can be found at https://tinyurl.com/laurelc19survey.