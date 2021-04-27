County Executive Pittman lifts Anne Arundel’s COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the lifting of county COVID-19 limits on social gatherings, based on encouraging declines in Anne Arundel County’s case rate and hospitalizations. The changes will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

“This decision to loosen restrictions is based on trust. Trust that our residents will do their part to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “To avoid future COVID surges and the need for safety restrictions, we must reach herd immunity.”