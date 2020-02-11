County Council adopts updated WalkHoward plan

The Howard County Council has unanimously adopted the updated WalkHoward plan, a pedestrian master plan that provides vision, framework and guidance for improving walkability and pedestrian access to transit within the county.

“Following the passage of our Complete Streets resolution, it was important to make our WalkHoward plan an immediate priority. I’m thankful for the effort that went into creating such a comprehensive and thoughtful approach to making Howard County more accessible and reliable for pedestrians, including a greater emphasis on safety and accommodations for people with disabilities and integration with transit services and schools,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “The WalkHoward plan is a critical component of creating a multi-modal community for all and its unanimous passage signifies broad community support.”

WalkHoward will now be the definitive reference for proposed pedestrian improvements within the county that all agencies, developers and stakeholders can reference for guidance. WalkHoward is in accordance with PlanHoward and recommendations to make pedestrian, bicycle and transit modes of transportation attractive and viable options.

The goal is for Howard County to have “a connected pedestrian network that safely and conveniently accommodates people of all ages and abilities,” and includes physical infrastructure recommendations, ideas for policy changes, and proposed programs in support of that vision.

To view the full WalkHoward plan and an online interactive map of all recommendations, visit www.walkhoward.org.