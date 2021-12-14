Counties sign workforce services agreement with Fort Meade

Fort Meade, the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) and the Howard County Office of Workforce Development (HCOWD) signed an agreement to provide workforce services to transitioning service members, spouses of active duty personnel and veterans attached to the post.

The partnership allows the AAWDC and the HCOWD to provide services that include career coaching, skills training, credentialing/certification, and job connections. The agencies will also work with Fort Meade to fill their federal civilian positions.

The agreement will help address unemployment rates by providing core job and skills training, resume review and preparation, interviewing, and networking to the unemployed and the underemployed. There are more than 18,000 military personnel attached to Fort Meade.

“It was just over a year ago that state funding ended for Anne Arundel Workforce Development’s successful Military Corps Career Connect program. Today’s [memorandum of understanding] between Anne Arundel County, Howard County and Fort Meade more than fills that gap,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

AAWDC and HCOWD will have a joint career coach located at Fort Meade to begin providing services.