Costello to build $22M Bowie hockey rink

The Bowie City Council recently voted to cancel a planned ballot question on constructing a long-discussed new ice arena. In a separate motion, the council approved a $22 million bid from Costello Construction to build the 77,400-square-foot facility on a city-owned, 20-acre site on Church Road near Route 50 and Freeway Airport.

The Bowie City Council approved the Columbia company’s bid by a vote of 5-2 to approve the bid. Construction of the two-sheet facility will begin this fall.

The council had decided in June not to accept the contract, ending three years of discussion and more than $3 million worth of planning efforts by the city. However, a concerted effort by the community, many of whom are frequent users of the decaying 48-year-old ice arena at Allen Pond Park, influenced the council to reverse its decision.

The council also directed city staff to provide a proposal for indoor facilities by October that would include a recommended site and the related cost for basketball, volleyball and other sports.

Costello is set to build the new two-sheet ice arena in conjunction with Hughes Group Architects and construction consulting firm Hill International. The facility will also include spectator seating, locker rooms and a pro shop, among other features. It is expected to be completion by late 2020.