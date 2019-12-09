Costello kicks off redevelopment in Columbia

Costello Construction, which recently purchased the 290-room Sheraton Columbia Town Center Hotel, has moved into the first phase of construction of the hotel remodel and redevelopment project.

The $25 million renovation plans include the addition of two new wings, which will add 76 uniquely-appointed guest rooms, upgrading all existing tower rooms, overhauling the HVAC system throughout the entire property and adding 13-foot-wide terraces to all lakefront units. Once complete, the new hotel will feature 212 rooms.

Guests will also be offered options including a new rooftop pool, a new restaurant, a bar front terrace overlooking the lake and an exclusive bar/lounge terrace. The two new structural additions, as well as the extensive interior remodeling, will bring the hotel up to a four-star Autograph Collection property.

A pre-submission hearing for Phase 2 of the multi-year project was held on Nov. 25. Phase 2 will include a conference center, an office building, a tennis center and a residential block.