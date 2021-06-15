Corporate Office Properties Trust executes ‘build-to-suit’ lease with defense contractor at National Business Park

COPT executes lease with defense contractor

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) executed a build-to-suit lease with a defense contractor that is a Fortune 100 company at The National Business Park, in Annapolis Junction. The 183,000-square-foot development is slated for shell completion during the second quarter of 2022, with a targeted lease commencement date in the second quarter of 2023.

The development is the second of the 500 series of buildings in the northern portion of NBP and, upon completion, will increase the park to 4.1 million square feet.