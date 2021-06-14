Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger announces funding for Route 1 project

Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) announced that five Baltimore-area projects worth $37.2 million, including an upgrade in Howard County, will be included in the House’s major transportation bill thanks to his advocacy. Known as “member designated projects,” the requests were made on behalf of state and local governments and aim to reduce congestion, improve safety and create jobs.

Ruppersberger submitted the projects to the House’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which vets them for community support, environmental impact and viability. Of the 2,383 projects submitted to the Committee by lawmakers across the country, its members approved 1,473 in the $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization called the “INVEST in America Act.” The bill will be passed in the coming weeks.

Ruppersberger’s district includes neighborhoods in Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford Counties, all of which submitted requests. The five projects approved by the Committee at Congressman Ruppersberger’s request are:

$3.2 million to improve transportation, aesthetics and pedestrian/cyclist safety along Route 1 in Howard County’s North Laurel, Savage, Jessup and Elkridge communities.

The bill also includes funding for:

$15 million to improve public transit linking East and West Baltimore City, connecting more residential communities to job centers.

$800,000 to create an interchange at the Northwest Expressway (I-795) and Dolfield Boulevard in Baltimore County, mitigating chronic congestion.

$13.2 million to construct the Baltimore Greenway Trails Network: 35 miles of urban trails that will link neighborhoods, cultural amenities and outdoor resources throughout the City of Baltimore.

$5 million to extend MD-715 (Woodley Road) at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, improving traffic flow across the base and providing an alternative exit in the event of an emergency.