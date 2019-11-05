Competitive Health partners with Welldoc

Competitive Health and Welldoc, of Columbia, announced a partnership that will offer Competitive Health’s clients a digital assistant known as BlueStar, Welldoc’s tailored guidance solution driven by artificial intelligence, for individuals living with type 2 diabetes.

This year, Competitive Health launched the SHOWBenefits platform to its enrolled employers to streamline the way healthcare is delivered by consolidating all medical and healthcare services onto one mobile platform.

“Welldoc’s BlueStar mobile health solution is utilized by some of the largest companies in the United States to help control diabetes; Competitive Health can now deliver an award-winning chronic care digital health solution through its wholesaler partners to employers,” said Kim Darling, Competitive Health CEO & Founder. “BlueStar adds value to our clients by providing a meaningful solution to populations that wouldn’t typically have access, which is very exciting.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in 2015, more than 30 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and most have at least one comorbid condition, including high blood pressure and weight management. BlueStar supports Competitive Health’s initiative to improve the lives of its members with type 2 diabetes by providing them support anytime, anywhere through real-time, AI-driven, clinically-precise digital coaching.

“Partnering with a progressive organization like Competitive Health to extend our ability to get BlueStar to more people who need it is incredibly exciting,” said Welldoc CEO Kevin McRaith.