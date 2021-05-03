Community Foundation of Howard County to host virtual Spring Party

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, will hold its 38th annual Spring Party virtually on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. The Spring Party offers an evening of networking and socializing with the foundation’s donors, friends and community leaders as well as a silent auction, virtual beverage tasting and historical presentation on Athol Manor by Shawn Gladden, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s programs and services promoting local philanthropy and providing grant funding to nonprofit organizations serving Howard County.

Tickets cost $50 and include a customizable gift bag and drink package. For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit CFHoCo.org/spring-party-2021.

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. The foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs. Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 300 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.