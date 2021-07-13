Community Foundation of Howard County awards grants

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, awarded a total of $201,000 in community grants this year to 36 nonprofit organizations throughout Howard County.

“The Community Foundation of Howard County is pleased to work with so many amazing nonprofits directly benefiting the lives of people in our community,” said Beverly White-Seals, president and CEO of the foundation. “With a mission of inspiring lifelong giving and connecting people, places and organizations to worthy causes across Howard County, our donors trust us to be the hub for philanthropic connections to ensure financial resources get in the hands of the nonprofits that can provide the greatest impact. These grants will help our nonprofit partners continue the great work they do in service to our community.”

The foundation received a record 87 grant applications this year as part of an open grant application process for eligible 501(c)3 nonprofits in Howard County. A 16-person grants committee of foundation board members and volunteers selected the grant recipients, which will use the funds for operating and programmatic needs.

Community grant recipients:

Adaptive Living received $2,500 supporting housing and supportive programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

Association of Community Services of Howard County received $5,000 to support organizational operations.

Best Buddies received $7,500 supporting the volunteer programming of One-to-One Friendship, Integrated Employment and Leadership Development for Howard County individuals with and without disabilities.

Bridges to Housing Stability Inc. received $7,500 supporting housing and homelessness prevention programs.

Bright Minds Foundation received $5,000 supporting programs, grants and scholarships to expand educational resources and opportunities for Howard County Public School System students.

Building Families for Children received $7,500 providing mental health support to families and foster families in Howard County.

Camp Attaway received $7,500 supporting a Howard County therapeutic recreation program for children ages 7 to 13 with complex emotional and behavioral disorders.

Candlelight Concert Society received $5,000 supporting community outreach services and concert performances.

CASA received $5,000 providing information, outreach, support and assistance to immigrants and Latinos in Howard County.

Chase Brexton Health Services Inc. received $5,000 supporting the Federally Qualified Health Center to provide health care access and multidisciplinary treatment to vulnerable and historically underserved people in Howard County.

Columbia Orchestra received $5,000 supporting community outreach services and concert performances.

Community Action Council of Howard County received $7,500 supporting program areas of early child education, energy assistance, homeless prevention and food assistance.

Friends and Foundation of Howard County Library System received $7,500 supporting Howard County Library youth educational programming.

Gilchrist Hospice received $5,000 supporting comprehensive services to Howard County residents in need of acute or respite hospice care.

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center received $5,000 supporting 24-hour crisis intervention services including shelter, housing and mental health services.

HC DrugFree received $7,500 to provide substance abuse and behavioral health education and prevention services to the Howard County community.

Howard County Autism Society received $7,500 supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families with information, support and advocacy.

Howard County Conservancy received $7,500 supporting nature and environmental programs and services.

Howard County Historical Society received $5,000 supporting the historical repository for Howard County, the Museum of Howard County and other history programs and services.

Howard County Poetry and Literature Society received $5,000 supporting the cultivation and appreciation for contemporary poetry and literature, for culturally diverse literary heritages and to broaden exposure to the literary arts in Howard County.

Howard EcoWorks received $5,000 supporting Howard County workforce development and environmental programs.

Humanim Inc. received $7,500 supporting Howard County programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kinetics Dance Theatre received $5,000 supporting programming to bring contemporary modern dance to wider audiences in Howard County.

Leadership Howard County received $5,000 supporting educational and experiential leadership programs offered to Howard County youth and adults.

Little Patuxent Review received $2,500 supporting the promotion and publication of written and visual arts through showcasing the creativity and diversity of Howard County artists and writers.

Luminus received $5,000 supporting the Luminus Network for New Americans (formerly FIRN) providing resources, information and direct assistance for immigrants in Howard County.

NAMI Howard County received $6,000 providing support, education and advocacy for those living with mental illness and their families in Howard County.

National Family Resiliency Center received $5,000 supporting counseling, education and support programs for Howard County families experiencing crisis.

Neighbor Ride received $5,000 supporting transportation services for Howard County seniors.

Rebuilding Together Howard County received $5,000 supporting the volunteer-based home repair program for Howard County's vulnerable populations.

TasteWise Kids received $2,500 supporting programs to promote healthy eating habits and nutrition by helping Howard County students explore the world of food and its sources.

Community Ecology Institute received $7,500 supporting Freetown Farm and programs focusing on and benefiting the environment, education, equity and health in Howard County.

Linwood Center received $5,000 supporting comprehensive education and residential programs for Howard County children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental disabilities.

The Village in Howard received $2,500 for providing mutual support, services and activities and coordinating with public and private resources to enable Howard County residents 55 and older to actively age in place.

Voices for Children received $7,500 supporting volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) services for Howard County youth in foster care.

Winter Growth Inc. received $5,000 supporting assisted living, adult day care and community transportation for seniors and disabled adults in Howard County.

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. The foundation awarded more than $3.6 million through 457 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs in 2020.

Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 300 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.