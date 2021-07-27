Community Foundation of Howard County awards 87 scholarships

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, awarded 78 Howard County students with 87 scholarships totaling nearly $79,500. The awards come after a thorough review process of applications and scholarship committee recommendations.

“These scholarships are another example of the many donors in our caring community and the value they place on education,” said Dee Athey, director of grants and community engagement for the Community Foundation of Howard County.

The Community Foundation awarded 22 high school seniors from 11 Howard County public schools with 31 scholarships totaling $65,500 dedicated to postsecondary study. Another 56 middle school students received $14,000 in Carlessia Hussein Minority Scholarships, which help minority males attend qualified extracurricular camps and programs.

The high school scholarship recipients:

Jordan Abrams of River Hill High School received The Amanda Post “Amanda Wins” River Hill High School Student Scholarship

Elli Ahn of Marriotts Ridge High School received the Mark Hollingsworth Scholarship

Isaac Allen of Reservoir High School received the Doug Parker Scholarship and the Robert J. Gaw Memorial Scholarship

Wesley Boateng of Long Reach High School received the Mary-Kathryn Abernathy Memorial Scholarship

Stephen Britten of River Hill High School received the John C. Clegg Scholarship

Eric Cooper of Hammond High School received the Karen and Howard Carolan Scholarship

Alexandra "Lexi" Cucchiaro of Mt. Hebron High School received the Kit Sfekas Memorial Scholarship and the Schnorf Family Special Olympics Volunteer Scholarship

Megan Eich of Howard High School received the Christina and Lawrence Tarbell III Scholarship

Maggie Fan of Atholton High School received the Tropf Family Scholarship

Catherine Fischer of Glenelg High School received the Vision Financial Group Scholarship

Brian Ihejurobi of Wilde Lake High School received the Michael Joseph Deets Scholarship

Chase Johnson of Hammond High School received the Mike Chang Sunshine Scholarship

Esther Kim of Marriotts Ridge High School received the Greg Speelman Scholarship

Jillian Lewis of Howard High School received the Allan Homes Outstanding Student Volunteer Scholarship, The Amanda Post "AmandaWins" Soccer Association of Columbia/Howard County Student Scholarship, the Phyllis Utterback Scholarship and the Schnorf Family Special Olympics Volunteer Scholarship

Daniel Mize of Atholton High School received the Freeman K. Hill Teen Scholarship and the Tropf Family Scholarship

Trajan Mulinazzi of Atholton High School received the Aaron Worley Scholarship

Nile Rankin-Watson of Oakland Mills High School received the Jon Grove Memorial Scholarship and the Tropf Family Scholarship

Katherine Ringer of Glenelg High School received The Amanda Post "AmandaWins" Soccer Association of Columbia/Howard County Student Scholarship

Ama Stott of Hammond High School received the Bob Kittleman Scholarship

Grayson Vintz of River Hill High School received the Lance Christopher Mercy Scholar-Athlete Scholarship

Tim Vuong of Atholton High School received the Tropf Family Scholarship

Camille Young of Long Reach High School received the C. Merritt Pumphrey Scholarship, the Mary Kathryn Abernathy Scholarship and the Wilbon H. and Mary J. Pulliam Scholarship

For scholarship descriptions and personal highlights of each recipient, visit the Community Foundation of Howard County website.

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. The foundation awarded more than $3.6 million through 457 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs in 2020. Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 300 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.