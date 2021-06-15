Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County funds $192K in grants

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) recently awarded a total of $192,000 Fund for Anne Arundel (FFAA) grants to four Anne Arundel County organizations that are doing their part to help improve the physical, mental, and behavioral health of our county’s children.

There are tremendous unmet health needs in Anne Arundel County, and these grants will aid nonprofits that are working to close the gap of inequities that exist in the county.

“Many children in Anne Arundel County still struggle with basic health care needs and the pandemic heightened the deeper trends of inequality in the form of less access to physical, mental, and behavioral health programs; healthy foods; and family support,” said CFAAC President and CEO Mary Spencer. “These grants will provide financial resources to four worthy nonprofits that serve Anne Arundel County children so they can continue programs or launch new initiatives that prioritize the health of children and families. The grants will also help to ensure equitable access to comprehensive primary health care services for children; promote an understanding of and treatment for improved mental health; support families in accessing healthy food; and encourage regular preventative health, developmental, and behavioral screenings.”

Since 2020, CFAAC’s Fund for Anne Arundel has distributed a total of $354,250 in grants to nine unique nonprofits that serve the county’s most vulnerable and at-risk children.

In May, the Community Foundation announced that two CFAAC funds, the Crosby Foundation, and the Peterman Ponatoski Family Foundation, each contributed $25,000 to the FFAA to kick off a matching gift challenge to reach or exceed a $100,000 fundraising goal. The Crosby’s and Ponatoski’s grants will match dollar-for-dollar all donations up to $100,000 to increase the amount of funding that CFAAC has available to strategically align its FFAA grant making to support critical needs in the county.

The grant winners include:

Kingdom Karewas awarded a grant to continue to support its West County Family Support Center. The Family Support Center’s goal is to nurture children and their families, so they feel empowered to pursue their dreams.

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County was awarded a grant to support its Healthy Relations and Mental Health for Youth Initiative, which will fund individual, family, and group counseling services with youth, under the age of 18, who have been affected by intimate partner violence.

Arundel Lodge Inc. and Charting Careerswere awarded a grant to support its ‘Partnership to Increase Health for Families Living in Annapolis Public and Subsidized Housing.’ The new partnership between Arundel Lodge, Inc. and Charting Careers will focus on improving the physical, mental, and behavioral health of children and families.

Owensville Primary Care (Bay Community Health) was awarded a grant to open and operate a health care facility at a central Lothian location, which was described as a medically underserved area with high need and few resources.