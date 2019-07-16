Community Foundation names board chair

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, named Peter Panepento chair of the board of trustees.

Panepento is co-founder of Turn Two Communications, a Columbia-based public relations and communications firm that specializes in working with community foundations, nonprofits and socially minded companies.

Panepento lives in Columbia and has been a member of the board of the Community Foundation of Howard County since 2016.

The Community Foundation of Howard County, founded in 1969 as The Columbia Foundation, has awarded more than $17 million in grants to Howard County nonprofit organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs. Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 300 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals.

For more information, visit www.cfhoco.org or call 410-730-7840.