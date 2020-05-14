Community Development Block Grant boosted $16M

The full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, announced $16,105,784 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the state of Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

This flexible funding source will allow the state of Maryland to provide a coordinated response to housing and other public service needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This federal funding will help protect Marylanders facing homelessness and lower-income renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the delegation. “The need for state housing and other community services has increased dramatically in recent months. We remain committed to ensuring that state officials have the resources to respond to those needs.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorized a total $5 billion in CDBG funding to be awarded nationally in three rounds. These funds are intended to support public health, coronavirus, and housing and economic disruption needs. The funding announced today represents the second round of awards, totaling $1 billion nationally, which are made directly to the states.

In March, the delegation announced $30,870,453 primarily for Maryland local jurisdictions as part of $2 billion awarded nationally.