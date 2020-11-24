Commerce unveils the Maryland Future 20

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the Maryland’s Future 20 list. The Future 20 is part of Innovation Uncovered, an ongoing initiative by the Maryland Department of Commerce to highlight the state’s talented innovators, entrepreneurs and growing small businesses.

The search for the Future 20 garnered 125 nominations from the business community and general public. The list was selected based on a variety of factors, including innovation, future growth potential, the company’s Maryland story and “wow” factor.

Local companies that are include in the Maryland 20 are Live Chair Health, Columbia, which created a booking platform that also integrates health care assessments with barbershop visits; Penacity, Hanover (Anne Arundel County), a cybersecurity company providing services to the private sector and federal government; ACTIVEcharge, bwtech@UMBC, a provider of blade monitoring hardware and software for wind turbines; and Silfra Biosystems, UMBC, which manages fish waste in aquaculture.

Also in the list are six companies that are all based out of the University of Maryland College Park: Airgility, which develops environmentally sustainable cellulose products; IonQ, which develops Quantum computing hardware and software; Ion Storage Systems, a technology company that creates safe batteries that enhance system performance; Medcura, a medical device company developing a wound care platform; pathOtrak, a biotechnology concern that is developing a rapid detection test for foodborne pathogens; and Resensys, a technology company with a wireless sensor network that monitors infrastructure systems against aging and malfunction.

Columbia-based TEDCO announced 12 of its portfolio companies made the Future 20, including ACTIVEcharge, Airgility, Medcura and pathOtrak.