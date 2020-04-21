Commerce offers COVID-19 business response

The State of Maryland has taken far-reaching and proactive steps to minimize the impact of COVID-19 across our state, including ordering state employees to telework, closing public schools, and non-essential businesses (including restaurant dining rooms, casinos and racetracks, and other businesses), and activating the National Guard to carry out any emergency functions that may be needed. State agencies including the Department of Commerce remain prepared to serve our clients in the business community.

For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business.