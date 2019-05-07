Commerce launches STEMConnect

The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched STEMConnect, an interactive database of educational, internship and apprenticeship opportunities in federal agencies and military installations throughout Maryland. The database, which was created by Maryland Commerce’s Office of Military and Federal Affairs, is designed to promote and provide information on the numerous STEM-related opportunities to students, parents and educators.

“Federal agencies and military commands throughout our state offer outstanding opportunities for children of all ages to explore jobs and career paths in science, technology, engineering and math ― careers that are critical to our nation, our state and our economy,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz.

The database includes information on programs ranging from summer camps to robotics challenges for students of all ages, from pre-K to college and university. STEM Connect is searchable by education level, type of program, key words, military or federal agency and location. Approximately 100 educational, internship, and apprenticeship opportunities at nearly 20 federal agencies or military commands are currently listed, and STEM Connect will be updated on a regular basis.

Maryland is home to 60 federal civilian agencies, including the National Security Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as well as 20 major military installations including Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort George G. Meade, Joint Base Andrews, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River. For additional information or to explore available programs, visit https://commerce.knack.com/stemconnect.