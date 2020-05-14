Columbia’s Lakeside Center to break ground

Owner and property manager Holland Properties broke ground on Lakeside Center, in Columbia, which will offer 85,000 square feet of new development, including 30,000 square feet of Class A office/medical space atop 55,000 square feet of retail.

Holland Construction will manage construction of the redevelopment. As part of the redevelopment, Holland Properties is providing cutting-edge improvements to address the new, post-COVID normal for office tenants. The office space will include upgrades such as touchless building entry, touchless elevators and medical-grade HVAC systems for proper airflow.

“We always want to ensure that our tenants and their employees feel safe and secure in our properties,” said Roger Holland, president of Holland Properties. “These enhancements are at the forefront of office innovation and provide attractive opportunities for tenants seeking a thoughtful, modern space.”

KLNB has been retained for both retail and office leasing of the property. KLNB’s Ryan Minnehan, principal, and Matt Copeland, senior vice president, will oversee retail leasing; while David Fritz, principal, and Spence Daw, vice president, will oversee office leasing.