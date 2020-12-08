Columbia’s Advarra acquires Longboat

Columbia-based Advarra, which operates in the regulatory review solutions and clinical site technologies space, has announced the acquisition of Longboat, a provider of clinical trial technologies focused on site training, protocol compliance, and patient engagement.

The addition of Longboat, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, enables Advarra to offer a broader suite of technology solutions to sites, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations (CROs) globally, through a site-centric approach, driving increased efficiencies and compliance in clinical trials.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Longboat to progress our mutual vision of advancing clinical trials and accelerating drug development,” said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. “By empowering sites and engaging patients through technology, Longboat creates a natural bridge from our IRB and IBC reviews and consulting services to our existing site-facing technology solutions, including OnCore, our clinical trial management system (CTMS). Together, we provide comprehensive offerings to facilitate the clinical research journey, with sites and trial participants in mind. We look forward to welcoming Longboat to Advarra.”

Longboat’s user-friendly, integrated platform helps to simplify trial conduct and participation, increase study compliance and, ultimately, accelerate clinical trials. Longboat provides study teams with comprehensive oversight of and engagement with sites globally, enabling swift action to keep studies on track. Longboat also gives site staff the tools they need to focus on patient care while maintaining protocol compliance—an important regulatory responsibility for both sites and sponsors.