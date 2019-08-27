Columbia’s ABN, GreenLight Biosciences announce collaboration

Columbia-based Advanced BioNutrition (ABN) and GreenLight Biosciences, of Medford, Mass., have announced a collaboration to develop high stability RNA products for specific agriculture applications. The companies will collaborate to increase the stability and performance of RNA technology from GreenLight in order to meet the increasing demand by growers, consumers and the food industry for more sustainable pest control solutions.

ABN has developed an extensive platform of stabilization technologies that significantly improve and extend the viability of a broad range of bioactive materials across the agriculture, human nutrition and biopharma industries. The ABN team works collaboratively with partners to adapt its proprietary technology platform to stabilize, protect and deliver sensitive bioactives.

“We are committed to collaborations that accelerate our efforts and expand our reach,” said Mick Messman, chief commercial officer of GreenLight. GreenLight is rapidly expanding its internal discovery, development and commercialization capability to bring high performing targeted bio-control solutions to the market.

GreenLight recently launched GreenWorX, a proprietary platform enabling the cost-effective production of RNA solutions for agricultural uses, and is advancing a targeted biocontrol product for insect protection on potatoes that is highly effective while being safe to beneficial insects, like pollinators.