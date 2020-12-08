Columbia wins safety award again

Columbia was recognized as the “Safest City in America” by WalletHub for the third year in a row. WalletHub compared 182 cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across three criteria, home & community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety.

Throughout the COVID-19 response, Howard County first responders have not only served as essential workers but have continued their standards of excellence despite the challenges of this year. The Department of Fire and Rescue Services established hospital liaisons in the spring to assist with COVID-19 patient transfers and they also instituted a decontamination team to increase EMS transport turnaround time at the hospital.

Moreover, by strictly adhering to proper protocols and guidance, not one fire and rescue employee contracted COVID-19 from job related duties or breach of issued personal protective equipment.