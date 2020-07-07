Columbia wins greenest cities award

Columbia has won Insurify’s 2020 Greenest Cities Award for Maryland.

The community in each state with the most eco-conscious driving practices, green vehicle features, healthy air quality and renewable electricity programs was selected as one of America’s Greenest Cities.

Across the United States, there are cities that already have begun working towards reducing their carbon footprint. Some cities are home to a high share of eco-conscious drivers who choose their vehicles based on their environmental impact, while other cities are headed by leaders who invest in green endeavors; some cities do neither. For more information, visit https://insurify.com/insights/2020-greenest-cities-awards.