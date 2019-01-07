Columbia Second Among ‘Best Cities for Jobs’

Columbia ranked second on WalletHub’s 2019 list of Best Cities for Jobs. The city clocked in with a total score of 65.78; it also came in as the fourth job market; and fifth for socio economics, placing behind only Scottsdale, Ariz. (66.58/2/6). Rounding up the top five were Orlando, Fla.; San Francisco and Colorado Springs, Colo., respectively.

Washington, D.C., was eighth (61.79/11/32) in the list and Baltimore was 89th (51.70/53/173). Columbia is tied with five other cities (three in Arizona and one each in Kansas and in Texas) for having the highest median annual income. Among the economists compiling the list was Daraius Irani, chief economist, Regional Economic Studies Institute, Towson University.