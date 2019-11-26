Columbia gas explosion investigation continues

An ongoing investigation into the Aug. 25 gas explosion at the Lakeside Office building in the 8800 block of Columbia’s Stanford Boulevard has indicated that BGE’s underground electric cables and gas line were damaged.

“The next phase of the investigation is currently underway and includes a thorough analysis of the equipment collected from the site to determine causation,” said Tasha Jamerson, BGE spokesperson. “At this time we cannot say when [this phase] will be completed.”

Howard County Government, the Maryland Public Service Commission, property owners, insurance companies, BGE and other utilities worked at the scene during the first phase of investigation, which was completed on Oct. 18.

The property owner, Holland Properties Management of Hanover, Pa., has since been cleared to proceed with necessary reconstruction work.