Columbia Film Fest to go ‘virtual’

Columbia Festival of the Arts has joined its community partners by suspending the free LakeFest weekend, as well as all June indoor ticketed events.

Columbia Film Festival, however, will continue as scheduled June 17-26, having the flexibility and capability to deliver over 60 films to our community on an easy-to-use virtual platform. Offering a variety of ticketing options, from nominal All Festival Passes to free events, participants can register online and watch films on any mobile device, computer or compatible home TV connection via the Columbia Film Festival’s online Virtual Screening Room.

Juried content includes feature films, documentaries, shorts, student films, Made in Maryland projects, plus animated and international selections from more than 130 submissions. At home audiences can also participate in a variety of live workshops and filmmaker Q&As. The Horizon Foundation is serving as a leading sponsor of the Columbia Film Festival, making it possible to include a special mental health film series that will present two days of free films and live virtual audience and filmmaker conversations on the subjects of wellness and mental well-being.

Columbia Festival of the Arts plans to return in 2021 with its free LakeFest Weekend, along with our unique brand of theatrical, music and literary events. Visit our newly launched and redesigned website for more information at www.columbiafestival.org or www.ColumbiaFilmFestival.org.