Columbia Association’s new CEO starts May 3

Columbia Association (CA) has selected Lakey Boyd as the organization’s next President/CEO. Boyd has officially accepted the position and will start on Monday, May 3.

“I am thrilled to be selected and grateful to the CA board for the opportunity to serve as Columbia Association’s next

President/CEO,” Boyd said. “I am particularly excited to be moving into this position at such a pivotal time for Columbia and am looking forward to helping in CA’s adaptation and evolution as we all define what the next normal will be.”

Boyd comes to the Columbia community with decades of experience in economic and community development. Since earning her masters degree in city planning, Boyd has committed her career to cultivating new opportunities for growth and innovation through projects, plans and strategies in more than 50 cities.

Currently, Boyd serves as the Principal Consultant with Re:Posit Strategies, a company she founded to help communities and organizations develop and implement strategies to pivot, adapt and future-fit using Lean and Agile tools. Boyd’s career also includes diverse roles as Deputy Director of Strategy and Innovation for the City of Birmingham’s Department of Transportation, extensive work with municipalities and Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across metro Atlanta, as well as her service as a trainer for UrbanPlan on a national level.

Boyd’s top priority upon arriving in Columbia will be connecting with village leaders, residents, businesses, partner organizations and all CA stakeholders, and she looks forward to becoming a leader in our community.

“I have a lot of energy for building and transforming community and am always eager to find innovative ways to ensure equitable progress happens. I will be focused on transparent and inclusive leadership with an implementable vision co-created with the Columbia community. I am also honored to become part of the esteemed legacy of Jim Rouse’s work by serving in this critical role and will strive to embody the culture that we are always growing towards better.”

“Lakey Boyd brings a wealth of skills to her new position as the President/CEO of Columbia Association,” CA Board of Directors Chair Andy Stack said. “She is a dynamic and forward-looking individual. Her career has spanned public, private and non-profit organizations. She has a focus on transparent and inclusive leadership. Her masters degree work in city planning exposed her to Jim Rouse’s work, and she is excited to continue Rouse’s goals for Columbia and build a better sense of community. The Columbia Association is pleased to have Lakey as our next President/CEO.”

The selection of CA’s new President/CEO comes after a nationwide recruitment effort that took place over several months. With the assistance of search firm Baker Tilly US, LLP, approximately 80 applicants expressed interest in the position. The firm presented the Board of Directors with 15 of the top candidates. Board members carefully narrowed that field down to five finalists who were invited to undergo a formal interview process. A comprehensive stakeholder survey also identified the community’s priorities for a new leader.

“This decision is the result of months of hard work and careful consideration by our Board and senior leadership, and we thank them for the time and effort,” Human Resources Director Monica McMellon-Ajayi said. “The quality and diversity of the candidates involved in this process confirms the incredible reputation the Columbia community continues to uphold. We are excited for Ms. Boyd to help us continue our tradition of providing the highest quality of life possible for people who live, work and play here.”

Current CA President/CEO Milton W. Matthews will end his tenure on April 30. He has led the organization for more than seven years.

“The work to move past this pandemic is far from over,” Matthews said. “I am incredibly grateful for the resilience of the CA team and the Columbia community. I am confident everyone will bring the same level of passion, optimism and endurance to the next phase of leadership and continue to see this organization grow and thrive.”​​​