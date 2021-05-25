Columbia Association reopens Lakefront activities

Columbia Association (CA) has announced the return of 4th of July fireworks on the Lakefront this summer. The event will be hosted by Howard County with the support of CA and its Open Space team.

As part of this partnership, CA will invest nearly $7,000 worth of planning and maintenance support, equipment, trash and sanitation services, landscaping work and more to the event.

While vaccination trends and case numbers continue to improve, this year’s event will be scaled back compared to years past. Specifically, there will be no live music or vendors to emphasize the importance of gathering in safe ways, and the county asks that attendees refrain from laying down blankets until 3 p.m.

“CA welcomes everyone to our Lakefront as such an important point of connection and community for Columbia. We are especially pleased to welcome Howard County to the Lakefront, and we are thrilled to reignite our collaboration on this event,” said CA President/CEO Lakey Boyd. “Year in and year out, the 4th of July fireworks and other events that take place in Downtown Columbia showcase what is special about this community, and it is truly exciting to see them return.”

In addition to 4th of July events, CA will bring back its Lakefront Summer Festival, a series of free concerts and movies starting Saturday, June 20. That entertainment will be offered five nights a week through mid-September. Concerts will take place on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights, featuring a wide variety of live acts of all genres and styles.