COLA releases eBook for laboratories 

Columbia-based COLA, a national laboratory accreditor, has released its new and updated eBook series. These eBooks are designed specifically to assist clinical laboratories in adhering to all federal, state and local requirements.

In addition to regulatory compliance, COLA’s eBook series, called COLA Primers, assist with developing the standardized practices that minimize the impact of turnover. Topics for the COLA Primers include personnel training, quality control, split specimen analysis and more.

“As a leading laboratory accreditor in the United States, we offer our customers a unique, standardized program and staff dedicated to satisfaction and laboratory quality. We are excited to announce the release of our new COLA Primers. They offer clear, uncomplicated resources that assist laboratories with developing quality systems, producing accurate test results, and meeting CLIA regulatory requirements,” said Nancy Stratton, CEO of COLA.

“Laboratories enrolled in COLA’s Accreditation Program have free access to the entire library,” said Stratton. “Because of our commitment to the field of laboratory medicine and quality patient care, we will make a select number of COLA Primers accessible for free to laboratories not enrolled. We are also making subject matter experts available for questions via chat during weekday afternoons.

To view the free selection of COLA Primers, go to www.cola.org/education-resources/cola-primers-ebooks.