COLA kicks off Laboratory Week early

Columbia-based COLA is participating in National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (scheduled for April 19-25) to recognize laboratorians for their work in keeping patients safe and healthy, especially as they work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The media has done a great job of congratulating doctors and nurses for their hard work on COVID-19 and we are also thankful for their efforts and sacrifices during this pandemic. COLA appreciates and emphasizes the contributions of the medical laboratory professional. Those working in laboratories, including phlebotomists, processors, accessioners, data entry staff, couriers, laboratory warehouse personnel, and testing personnel are key to upholding the highest levels of patient care,” said Nancy Stratton, CEO of COLA.

COLA has joined forces with health care professionals by sharing timely CDC LOCs alerts and information to keep the public informed. “During these uncertain times, now more than ever, medical laboratory professionals are the key to reigning in the virus. They offer invaluable expertise related to test results during the diagnosis process and throughout treatment.”