Cognate BioServices secures funds from EW Healthcare

Cognate BioServices, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the global cellular therapies industry, of Hanover, has secured a financial sponsor to support its short- and long-term growth as it closed on a round of growth capital from EW Healthcare Partners.

Cognate has commercial scale manufacturing capacity in Memphis, Tenn., to support products for both the European Union and in the U.S, and is continuing to expand its footprint to meet the needs of its clients and the market. The transaction includes significant growth capital to support Cognate’s commercial expansion that started in 2015.

The capital raise and partnership with EW will further support Cognate’s commercial manufacturing infrastructure and scale up activities for its clients and prospects. This partnership with EW further secures the company’s future as a leading CDMO in the commercialization of advanced cellular therapies such as car-T, NK cell, TIL, MIL and other cellular immunotherapy products.

“With EW as a new partner, in combination with our existing shareholders, we can remain focused on aggressive growth to meet the needs of the growing commercial markets in cellular therapies,” said Kelly Ganjei, CEO of Cognate BioServices. “We have a number of exciting service offerings and capabilities that we expect to be able to provide in the near future that will directly translate to the benefit of our clients and their patients.”