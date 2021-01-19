CMC receives Army community partnership award

The Department of the Army recently announced the winners of the 2020 Army Community Partnership Awards including the Central Maryland Chamber (CMC). Ten U.S. Army installations and their public partners were selected for demonstrating partnerships that improve quality of life for soldiers and their families, enhancing Army readiness and modernization capabilities, and building stronger community relationships.

Submissions were evaluated by the extent that they:

Improve Soldier and family quality of life

Improve or enhance readiness

Modernize a service, system, or process

Provide cost or other efficiencies

Expand capability

Improve community relations

Fort Meade and the CMC signed a Community Covenant Agreement in 2019. This partnership strengthens the bonds between the installation and the community by providing service members and their families enhanced quality of life through chamber and Military Affairs Committee-supported events. These events include a comedy show, tailgate party during Army-Navy flag football game, job fairs for spouses, back-to-school backpack and supply drives, sponsoring a 9/11 run, as well as being part of community council meetings.

The CMC, alongside its Military Affairs Committee, also advocated for the widening of Route 175 on both sides and in front of Fort Meade, a project which has minimized traffic making the roadway safer and more efficient.

