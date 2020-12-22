CMC launches ‘Open for Business’ campaign

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) has launched an Open for Business campaign to encourage individuals to shop local this holiday season.

The campaign encourages local restaurants and businesses to fill out a short survey giving more information to the public. The survey addresses whether a local business will be offering any special or differing services during the ongoing pandemic. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that, beginning Dec. 16, the counties will begin limiting indoor dining facilities to takeout and/or curbside pickup only. The survey will address whether a restaurant or business will continue to stay open, offer takeout or delivery and if gift cards may be available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Open for Business campaign to the Central Maryland community. With new restrictions being put in place and the holiday season coming up, we recognize now more than ever, how important it will be to support our local businesses,” said Kristi Simon, CMC president and CEO. “Our goal is simply to get the information out to the community so we can all do our part in shopping small and keeping Central Maryland strong – together.”