CMC Board Searching for New President, CEO

The board of directors of the Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) announced the commencement of its search for a new president and CEO. They are seeking a full-time professional to lead the chamber in day-to-day operations and set goals for the future of the Central Maryland Chamber.

The president and CEO of the CMC is the chief executive and administrative officer of the chamber and is responsible to the board of directors for the full range of activities, including coordination of the program of work, organizational structure and procedures; motivation of volunteers; managing income and expenditures; maintenance of membership; employment, training and supervision of staff; interpretation of policy; execution of short term plans; and development and executive of long-range planning.

Resumes can be submitted to the attention of:

CEO Search Committee

c/o Central Maryland Chamber

8373 Piney Orchard Parkway, Suite 201

Odenton, MD 21113

Or by email to: ceosearch@centralmarylandchamber.org