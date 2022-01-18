CMC announces new board members, chair

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) has welcomed six new members to its board of directors along with the appointment of Mike Cammarata as the 2022 CMC Board of Directors Chairman.

Members in good standing were encouraged to apply or to be nominated by other members of the Chamber during the CMC’s open nominations period. Applicants went through a review process with our Nominating Committee, who then presented the recommended slate of candidates to the Executive Committee. The slate of candidates has since received approval by the full Board of Directors.

Incoming Board Members are:

Barry Fields, Bormel, Grice & Huyett

Bola Audena, MBA Growth Partners

Jonathan Williams, Real Projectives

Lee Crumbaugh, Forrest Consulting

Lori Ratzburg, Maryland Department of Commerce

Scott Spedden, Farmers Agency

Incoming Board Chairman:

Mike Cammarata, Tide Creek Financial Group