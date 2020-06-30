Home Art & Entertainment Clyde’s, The Soundry to close in July

The Business Monthly
Clyde’s Restaurant Group announced it will close its two Columbia locations on Sunday, July 19. The first Maryland property opened by the popular Washington-based restaurant group, Clyde’s has been serving Howard County since 1975; The Soundry, located adjacent to Clyde’s on Lake Kittamaqundi, opened in 2018 as an intimate music venue and event space.

“Clyde’s has had a tremendous 45-year run and we are so grateful for the terrific support of the wonderful Columbia community,” John McDonnell, chief operating officer of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “It breaks our heart to be closing, but after several years of struggling sales, the pandemic and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result, 2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome.”

The company hopes to retain the Columbia staff at other Clyde’s locations, which include 11 restaurants throughout the Washington, D.C., region.

