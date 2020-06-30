Clyde’s, The Soundry to close in July

Clyde’s Restaurant Group announced it will close its two Columbia locations on Sunday, July 19. The first Maryland property opened by the popular Washington-based restaurant group, Clyde’s has been serving Howard County since 1975; The Soundry, located adjacent to Clyde’s on Lake Kittamaqundi, opened in 2018 as an intimate music venue and event space.

“Clyde’s has had a tremendous 45-year run and we are so grateful for the terrific support of the wonderful Columbia community,” John McDonnell, chief operating officer of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “It breaks our heart to be closing, but after several years of struggling sales, the pandemic and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result, 2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome.”

The company hopes to retain the Columbia staff at other Clyde’s locations, which include 11 restaurants throughout the Washington, D.C., region.