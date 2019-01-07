Clyde’s Restaurant Group CEO Dies

John Laytham, co-owner and CEO of Clyde’s Restaurant Group ― which has operated a restaurant at the Columbia Lakefront since the mid-70s ― died on Jan. 3 at Washington Hospital Center after fighting a heart condition for many years. According to the company website, the Columbia location was its “second property in the D.C. area and the first to shuttle our neighborhood concept outside of Washington, D.C.”

“John was a giant of a man and a lion in the industry. His fingerprints will forever be visible throughout the restaurant scene and on the countless lives he’s impacted,” said Tom Meyer, president of Clyde’s Restaurant Group. “I count myself among the many lucky enough to call him a boss, a friend, mentor and father figure.”