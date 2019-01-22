Clarksville-River Hill Streetscape Meeting

Howard County’s Office of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at River Hill High School, 12101 Route 108, Clarksville, to present preliminary plans for the sidewalk and shared use elements of the Clarksville-River Hill Streetscape project (Capital Project T-7108).

The meeting will include an informal presentation and open discussion, and county staff will be on hand to answer any questions and gather public comment. Details and background information about the Streetscape can be found online at www.howardcountymd.gov/Clarksville-River-Hill-Streetscape-Project. For more information, contact David Cookson at 410-313-3842 or email dcookson@howardcountymd.gov .