City of Laurel reinstates indoor mask policy

The City of Laurel has reinstated its indoor face mask policy for everyone entering a city building or facility, effective Friday, Aug. 6 and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The mandate is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that individuals in areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission of COVID-19 should wear masks in indoor public spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Prince George’s County is now in the Substantial category. In addition, to the mandatory face mask policy, everyone entering city facilities will be required to sanitize their hands and take their temperature at the entrance.