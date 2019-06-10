City of Laurel Mourns Passing of Rev. Litchfield

Laurel Mayor Craig Moe announced the passing of Rev. Warren Litchfield on Thursday, June 6. Litchfield was born and raised in Laurel, graduated from Laurel High School, served in the Korean War, and worked at Fort Meade for 31 years. Since 1950, he lived in the house his father built on Nichols Drive. He was married to Mabel Litchfield for 34 years before her passing in 2014. They had one son, David Litchfield.

“Hulbert,” as he was known, was past president and life member of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD). He was named LVFD Firefighter of the Year in 1972. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association; he was appointed chaplain of the Prince George’s County Fire & Rescue Association in September 1998.

The city flag will fly at half-staff through Reverend Litchfield’s memorial services, which are being arranged.