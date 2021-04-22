City of Laurel joins the Maryland Green Registry

The City of Laurel is now a member of the Maryland Green Registry. The state’s Green Registry is a free, voluntary program offering tips and resources to help businesses and other organizations set and meet their own goals on the path to sustainability.

Collectively, Maryland Green Registry members have reported saving more than $76 million annually through the proven, practical measures they have shared in their online member profiles. For more information, contact the City of Laurel Environmental Program Manager Michele Blair at 301-725-5300 x2203 or email MBlair@laurel.md.us.