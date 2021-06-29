City of Laurel awards Main Street Strong grants

City of Laurel Mayor Craig Moe has announced the following businesses have been awarded grants through the Main Street Strong COVID-19 Business Grant Program:

Laurel Mill Playhouse

Frequency Salon

Laurel Historical Society

More than Java Café

Salon Etc.

Entourage Hair Gallery

Streaks Hair Designs

Sankofa Yoga and Wellness

Venus Theatre

The goal of this Program is to provide financial support to businesses in the City of Laurel’s designated Main Street area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More businesses will be awarded and announced later this month. Funds to support this program are provided by the State of Maryland through the DHCD Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative (MD-SERI).

The Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) is providing these grants to help businesses succeed and grow in the Main Street business area and in the process, continue to provide local jobs and create new jobs for residents of the greater Laurel area as businesses grow. For more information, call Leigha Steele in ECD at 301-725-5300, ext. 230.